Some Tottenham fans already seem to think they’ve seen enough, with videos emerging on social media showing them leaving the stadium after Arsenal raced into an early 3-0 lead in today’s North London Derby.

The Gunners scored three times in the space of 23 minutes as an own goal by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg opened the scoring, followed by a slick counter-attack finished off by Bukayo Saka, and then a header from a corner by Kai Havertz.

There’s a long way left in this game yet, and we’ve seen some absolutely crazy goal fests between these two sides down the years, including a 4-4 draw at the Emirates Stadium when Spurs once came from 4-2 down late on to snatch a famous point, but it seems there’s not much faith from some sections of the home crowd of something similar happening this afternoon…

Arsenal fans will be absolutely loving this, and one imagines if Spurs don’t pull a goal back soon, we’ll see a few more of the home supporters deciding to leave early.

Mikel Arteta’s side don’t concede a lot of goals this season, so it could truly take something very special from THFC to turn this around, even if you can never rule anything out on derby day.

Arsenal haven’t even necessarily been the better team so far, with the visitors simply more clinical and efficient on the break, as well as from set pieces, with Spurs not doing a lot wrong, and also being a tad unlucky with a disallowed goal that looked like it had made it 1-1.

