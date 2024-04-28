Video: Tottenham left embarrassed as Kai Havertz adds third for Arsenal

Arsenal are running riot in the North London derby against Tottenham as Kai Havertz has just added a third for the Gunners from another corner.

A Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg own goal from a corner gave the Gunners the lead after 15 minutes before Bukayo Saka would add the second 12 minutes later.

Mikel Arteta’s men have now added a third as Kai Haverzt has headed the ball in from another corner.

Tottenham have had issues defending set pieces this season and it is coming back to haunt them in the North London derby.

Watch: Kai Havertz heads home the third goal for Arsenal as Tottenham left embarrassed

Arsenal are running riot in the North London derby! ? Kai Havertz with a brilliant header! ? pic.twitter.com/bZXgDfwjlq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 28, 2024