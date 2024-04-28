Tottenham in pole position to sign €40m-rated Arsenal and Chelsea target

Tottenham Hotspur are well-placed to sign Alessandro Buongiorno from Italian club Torino at the end of the season.

A report from Fichajes claims that they are currently in pole position to sign the 24-year-old Italian defender, but they will have to pay €40 million for him.

They are not the only English club keen on signing Buongiorno, and they will face competition from London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou recently admitted the need for another central defender, and the Italian should prove to be the perfect fit for them. He could compete with the likes of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven for the starting spot. His arrival will add more depth to the site and allow the Australian manager to rotate his squad more often.

Tottenham will need more options next season, especially if they qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Buongiorno has proven his quality in Italian football and he will relish the opportunity to showcase quality in England as well. The reported €40 million investment could look like a bargain if he manages to adapt to English quickly and fulfil his potential in the coming seasons.

Arsenal and Chelsea want Alessandro Buongiorno

Meanwhile, Arsenal need to add more depth to their side, especially now that they are pushing for the league title and the Champions League. The Italian defender will add composure, physicality, and defensive cover to the side.

At Chelsea, he could be a replacement for Thiago Silva, who will be a free agent in the summer. Chelsea have been quite vulnerable defensively, and they will need to tighten up if they want to return to the Champions League next season.

All three clubs of the financial muscle to pay €40 million for him and it remains to be seen where the 24-year-old ends up.