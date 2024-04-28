Video: Erling Haaland doubles Man City’s lead with weak foot finish

Erling Haaland came off the bench on Sunday evening to help double his side’s advantage as they reply to Arsenal’s statement win earlier in the day.

At this point of the season, every game carries that bit more weight and this was the case for Pep Guardiola’s side as they travelled to the City ground on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s side did their job by winning in the North London derby earlier in the day, heaping pressure onto the treble winners.

Josko Gvardiol opened the scoring with a powerful header from a corner in the first half and then the returning Haaland came off of the bench to seal all three points.