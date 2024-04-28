(Video) – Rasmus Hojlund’s reaction to Kobbie Mainoo being substituted against Burnley

New footage has emerged showing Rasmus Hojlund’s bemused reaction at Kobbie Mainoo being taken off in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Burnley.

Hojlund endured a difficult afternoon at Old Trafford, and was substituted in the second half by Erik ten Hag.

The Dane arrived in the summer from Italian side Atalanta for £72m, and has made 38 appearances in all competitions, scoring 14 goals.

The 21-year-old has been a big supporter of the under fire Dutchman this season, but even he appeared confused at why Mainoo was removed from the action.

Footage taken from inside the ground shows Hojlund walking around the edge of the Old Trafford pitch after being replaced by Amad Diallo, with Mainoo being replaced by Scott McTominay.

The Danish international was walking back to the dugout when he spotted Mainoo’s number go up on the fourth official’s board, and gave a shake of his head.

Ten Hag explained afterwards he made the changes because the youngsters in the United squad playing their first season of Premier League football are more susceptible to fatigue.

Watch: Rasmus Hojlund’s reacts to Kobbie Mainoo being subbed