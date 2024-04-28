(Video) – “Really disappointed”- Heung-Min Son reacts to Arsenal defeat

Tottenham suffered a damaging defeat to Arsenal as they looked to close the gap on Aston Villa in the race for the top four.

Spurs had the chance to boost their Champions League hopes and dent Arsenal’s title charge, but instead they paid the price for an awful first half display which ultimately cost Ange Postecoglou’s side the game.

Poor defending allowed the Gunners to race into a 3-0 half time lead, and all but put the game out of reach for Spurs.

Postecoglou’s men put up more of a fight in the second half, and managed to set up a nervy finish thanks to goals from Cristian Romero and a penalty from Son.

They couldn’t find an equaliser and Son admitted after the game he was very disappointed, and said him and his team-mates have to do better.

The defeat means Spurs are now seven points behind Villa in fourth, having played two games less, and it looks like the race for Champions League football will go down to the wire.

Watch: Heung-Min Son reacts to Arsenal los