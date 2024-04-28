Former West Ham player Frank McAvennie has heavily criticised the Hammers defender after their 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

The Hammers all but ended the Red’s title hopes at the London Stadium when they held out for a 2-2 draw against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

It was the home side who took the lead just before the break with Jarrod Bowen scoring a rare headed goal after Alisson pushed his shot out for a corner moments prior.

But that lead didn’t last long with Andy Robertson equalising straight after the interval before an Alphonse Areola own goal put the visitors in front for the first time.

But Michail Antonio levelled the contest up once again with a header of his own with both teams splitting the points.

West Ham defence under fire

Former West Ham man, McAvennie was not happy with the performance of his side back four labelling them as ‘awful’.

“I don’t know where results are going to come from. I can’t see them getting anything. I really do hope I’m wrong but I think Zouma and the other centre-half have just been awful,” he told West Ham Zone.

“They brought Cresswell back and he was awful, they bring Johnson on and I can’t believe he’s there, I can’t believe he’s even a professional football player.”

With clashes against Chelsea and Manchester City around the corner the games won’t get any easier for the Hammers as they try to finish strong in what was an overall disappointing campaign.