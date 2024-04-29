Manchester United are ready to enter into talks with the agent of Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo ahead of a potential €100million transfer move this summer, CaughtOffside understands.

Araujo wants to stay at Barcelona, while the club are also not keen to sell, but there are various moving parts involved that could sway things in Man Utd’s favour.

Sources with a close understanding of Araujo’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that although the Uruguay international is an important player to Barca, their financial situation means they’d consider selling some big names this summer.

For Araujo, that could mean seriously considering offers in the region of €100m, while the player himself would also be open to leaving the Nou Camp for a long-term contract with a good salary.

Araujo transfer: Man United eye Barcelona defender amid doubts over current stars

The Red Devils’ interest in Araujo comes amid uncertainty over the likes of Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans, who could all leave Old Trafford this summer.

Varane is nearing the end of his contract and has suitors in the form of Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, while Lindelof continues to attract interest from Inter Milan, who also wanted him in January.

Araujo, would surely be an ideal option to strengthen the MUFC defence if these big names leave, though the 25-year-old is also understood to be on the list at Bayern Munich.

United will no doubt hope to make some progress in talks soon, but it remains to be seen how difficult a sell this may be for them if they’re without Champions League football for next season, which won’t be an issue for Bayern, who also remain in contention to win the competition this term.

Barcelona have endured a challenging season, and selling key players like Araujo would be another big blow, even if fans will surely be relieved to see that Xavi is at least staying on as manager, having recently changed his mind about stepping down at the end of this campaign.