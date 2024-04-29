Arne Slot’s first Liverpool signing could be Jurgen Klopp’s villain

Only a few weeks after wrecking Jurgen Klopp’s farewell tour, Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, may become Liverpool’s first acquisition of the Arne Slot era.

The departing Anfield manager had set his sights on an incredible quadruple before Atalanta eliminated the Reds from the Europa League.

Klopp’s dreams of finishing with a European title were dashed when the Serie A team unexpectedly defeated Liverpool in their own home thanks in large part to the contribution of Koopmeiners.

Liverpool and Juventus are reportedly interested in the Netherlands international, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

But after designating Koopmeiners’ capture as one of their “primary objectives” prior to the summer, the Reds could have the advantage.

The midfielder played 58 games for AZ under Slot, and he was named captain prior to his departure in the middle of the 2020–21 season.

Koopmeiners became a key member of the team at that time, scoring 21 goals before leaving for Serie A team Atalanta at the end of that season.

Liverpool want a new midfielder in the summer

The report continues by stating that Koopmeiners is valued by Atalanta, who signed the midfield player from AZ Alkmaar back in 2021, at about €60 million (£51.3 million).

Under Klopp, Liverpool revamped their midfield last summer, adding players like Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, but they are still rumoured to be adding more midfielders.

The Italian team’s 3-1 aggregate victory over the two legs in their Europa League quarterfinal elimination provided the Reds with a sharp reminder of his abilities.

Liverpool are aware of Koopmeiners’ quality

Only one month after declaring his intention to quit the club in the summer, Koopmeiners, 26, flourished in his position behind the front two.

Big changes are expected at Liverpool in the summer as the departure of Klopp will mark the end of an era for the Merseyside club.

In a season that looked like the perfect send off for Klopp as Liverpool were targeting a quadruple, they are now likely to finish the season with just the Carabao Cup.