Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram has been linked with a move away from the club owing to their financial problems.

Inter Milan have substantial debt and they need to sell some players in order to balance the books, as per Fichajes.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on signing the 26-year-old French international and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has done quite well since moving to Inter Milan and he has 14 goals and 13 assists in all competitions. Thuram is versatile enough to operate as the centre forward as well as a left-sided winger. His versatility will be an added bonus if the Premier League clubs manage to secure his services.

Marcus Thuram would improve all three clubs

Manchester United signed Rasmus Hojlund from the Italian league at the start of the season and he has done quite well for them. However, they need more depth in the attack and Thuram could share the goal-scoring burden with the Denmark international.

At Arsenal, Gabriel Jesus will need replacing in the summer. He has scored just four league goals this season and the Gunners need a better option leading the line for them.

Similarly, Nicolas Jackson has been quite underwhelming for Chelsea and they have been overly dependent on Cole Palmer for coals. The Blues must look to bring in a more reliable attacker and Thuram would be a quality acquisition.

It remains to be seen whether the three Premier League clubs decide to make a move for him at the end of the season. The 26-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in English football as well.

He could be tempted if the big clubs come calling in the summer.