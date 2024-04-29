Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

According to a report from Fichajes, Inter Milan are under financial pressure because of considerable debt and they could look to sell key players in the summer.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are keen on signing the 27-year-old central midfielder.

Arsenal need a quality playmaker alongside Declan Rice, someone who can control the tempo of the game and drive them forward. The Italian international is certainly one of the best central midfielders in European football and he could prove to be a sensational acquisition.

Similarly, Liverpool need to bring in a quality replacement for Thiago Alcantara who will be a free agent in the summer.

At Manchester United, they are in desperate need of quality midfielders. The Red Devils must look to bring in a quality partner for Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo during the summer transfer window. Barella would be the ideal fit for them.

The 27-year-old would improve all three clubs and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

He is likely to cost the premium at the end of the season and the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United certainly have the financial muscle to afford him. He is valued at €75 million by Transfermarkt.

Nicolo Barella would improve all three clubs

Barella has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in English football and he will look to make an instant impact. He is at the peak of his powers and this is the ideal time for him to try out a new challenge.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are some of the biggest clubs in the world and the opportunity to play for them can be quite attractive for any player. All three clubs will be hoping to compete for major trophies in the coming seasons and signing the world class Italian would be a wise decision.