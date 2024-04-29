Bayern Munich set to reignite interest in Man City star in the summer

According to reports, Bayern Munich are ready to reignite their interest in Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker

The 33-year-old seemed like he was about to sign with the German giants last summer, but Man City manager Pep Guardiola convinced him to stay.

Walker later signed a new deal that would keep him at the Etihad Stadium until June 2026 after declining a transfer to Germany.

Walker is enjoying playing on a regular basis, but this summer, he could still get the opportunity to leave Etihad Stadium.

The Daily Star claims that Walker is attracting the attention of Bayern, who may step up their chase in the summer transfer window.

Should Walker make the move to the Allianz Arena, he would get the opportunity to reunite with his former Tottenham teammate and England captain Harry Kane.

Both Walker and Man City are aware of Bayern’s interest, but it’s unclear if the player wants to sever his relationship with the Citizens this summer.

Bayern Munich persisted in their search for a right back going into the January transfer window, despite their unsuccessful attempt to sign Walker from the summer before.

In the winter window, they also attempted to bring Kieran Tripper.

However, Newcastle United turned down many offers for the seasoned full-back, rejecting their advances.

They had Takehiro Tomiyasu on their list as well in January, and they may have pursued him in the summer, but the Japanese international decided to sign a new contract with Arsenal.

Man City might use Walker in deal for Musiala

In light of these severe setbacks in their search for a new right back, it makes perfect sense for Bayern Munich to revive their interest in Walker.

There are rumours that Jamal Musiala might play a role in any negotiations between Bayern and Man City.

The English champions have shown their interest in the 21-year-old playmaker for Germany, so Walker might be used as a sweetener in the deal.