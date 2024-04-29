Chelsea make contact with 25-year-old South American on Man Utd radar

Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the South American defender Ronald Araujo from Barcelona.

The 25-year-old has established himself as one of the best young defenders in the Spanish league and his performances have attracted the attention of the Blues. A report from TBRFootball via Fichajes claims that Chelsea have already established contact with intermediaries and they are closely monitoring his situation.

Manchester United are reportedly keen on the player and they have been in touch with intermediates as well. He could prove to be an upgrade on players like Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire at Old Trafford.

Araujo’s contract expires in 2026 and there have been speculations that he could sign a new deal with the club. If the renewal talks do not progress as expected, Chelsea could look to make a move for him at the end of the season.

It is no secret that Chelsea need to bring in a quality defender in the summer. Thiago Silva will be out of contract and the Brazilian will have to be replaced adequately. Araujo has proven his quality in the Spanish league and he is certainly good enough for the Premier League as well.

The 25-year-old Uruguayan international is versatile enough to operate as a central defender as well as a right back. He could prove to be a key player for Chelsea going forward.

Chelsea need someone like Ronald Araujo

The Blues have been quite vulnerable defensively and they will have to tighten up at the back if they want to secure Champions League qualification once again and compete for trophies.

The South American international has proven his quality in the Spanish league and he could be open to trying out a new challenge at this stage of career. A move to Chelsea will be an exciting exciting opportunity for him.

Despite the fact that the Blues have struggled in recent seasons, they are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they have the financial resources to put together a competitive squad in the coming months.