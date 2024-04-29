Chelsea unlikely to avoid point deduction punishment for PSR breach

For breaking the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, Chelsea are reportedly not going to escape a points deduction punishment.

The Blues have spent almost £1 billion in four transfer windows since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital arrived in May 2022, with the first three transfer windows accounting for the majority of this expenditure.

Boehly and Clearlake decided not to increase their outgoings in January due to their growing disapproval with the top flight’s regulations.

The management at Chelsea is reportedly optimistic that the regulations will be passed by the next accounting date, which is June 30.

The Blues reported a negative of £90.1m in the books, down on the £121.4m figure for 2021-22 but giving Chelsea a total of £211.5m.

According to Profit and Sustainability rules, Premier League clubs are not allowed to go over £105m across a three-season period.

Due to this, a firesale is now planned for the end of May or early June, however it is unclear which players will be sold.

Football Insider reports that it is likely that Chelsea won’t be able to escape Premier League sanctions before 2024–2025.

While speaking on the Inside Track Podcast, senior journalist Pete O’Rourke thinks that Chelsea will almost certainly be punished and given a point deduction punishment.

Although no charges have been brought, the Blues have previously been the subject of investigation about financial concerns throughout Roman Abramovich’s reign.

Chelsea face issues on and off the pitch

O’Rourke mentioned that Chelsea’s owning company, BlueCo, a US consortium, expects penalty for admitting to financial wrongdoing.

As with Everton’s eight-point punishment for two violations and Forest’s four-point reduction, a points deduction is anticipated.

The Blues are not only facing issues off the pitch but also on the pitch.

The Premier League club lost against their arch rivals Arsenal last week and that result was followed by a draw against Aston Villa at the weekend.