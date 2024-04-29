Crystal Palace are interested in signing the Trabzonspor midfielder Batista Mendy.

According to a report from Foot Mercato, Crystal Palace have now submitted an offer to sign the 24-year-old defensive midfielder and they have been in contact with his agent as well.

The Frenchman is open to a Premier League move and it remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace can secure his services. They need to add more defensive steel and physicality in the middle of the park and Mendy should prove to be a quality acquisition.

The 24-year-old will be excited about the possibility of competing in the Premier League and Crystal Palace will be an attractive destination for him. The move to English football from Turkey will be an exciting step up for him as well.

The midfielder has a contract with Trabzonspor until 2027 and the Turkish outfit could easily demand a premium for him. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Crystal Palace will probably hope to sign him for a reasonable price this summer.

They have shown improvement under new manager Oliver Glasner and they will hope to do well next season. They will need to improve their squad during the summer transfer window.

Apart from a quality defensive midfielder, they should look to bring a striker as well. Crystal Palace have the bones of a very good squad and a few intelligent additions in the summer could propel them to greater heights next season.

Meanwhile, Mendy has the physical and technical attributes to do well in English football, and he will hope to hit the ground running in the Premier League if the move goes through.

For now, the midfielder will hope that the two clubs can finalise an agreement in the coming weeks. The two clubs are currently locked in talks over a summer move.