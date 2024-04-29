England are set for a boost ahead of Euro 2024 this summer as Newcastle expect Kieran Trippier to return for the final three matches of the season to aid their push for Europe.

The 33-year-old has been out of action for two months with a calf injury having picked up the setback during a 3-0 win over Wolves in March.

According to the Daily Mail, Trippier is currently in Dubai recovering from his injury and is expected to return for Newcastle against Brighton a week on Saturday, with away games at Manchester United and Brentford to follow before the season’s end.

The right-back is a major part of Eddie Howe’s squad and his return will give the Magpies a big boost as they look to continue their good run of form over the four remaining games they have left during the current campaign.

This is not only a boost for Newcastle, but also for England, as the full-back is expected to be selected by Gareth Southgate for the Euros in Germany this summer.

Kieran Trippier’s return is a big boost for England

England are blessed with a very talented pool to select from when it comes to the right-back position and Trippier is expected to be on the plane to Germany this summer for the Euros.

Although the second half of the campaign has not gone to plan for the 33-year-old, the Newcastle star will still be hopeful of starting for the Three Lions during the tournament.

There is a chance of that happening as Trent Alexander-Arnold has had his own injury issues this season, Kyle Walker has not been performing at his best recently and Reece James is unlikely to be selected for the tournament.

The Man City full-back will likely get the nod from Southgate but Trippier will be looking to make a case during Newcastle’s remaining Premier League games.