Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms interest in Arsenal transfer target, decision to come soon

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has responded to the recent Arsenal rumours involving an interest in signing Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana this summer.

The 25-year-old has really impressed in Ligue 1 in recent times and Romano has confirmed that there is a lot of interest in him, though it seems he’s not entirely sure about the links with the Gunners at the moment.

Arsenal could do with strengthening in midfield this summer, and Fofana could be an ideal option, though it seems Romano still thinks it’ll be other previously-mentioned targets like Douglas Luiz and Martin Zubimendi to watch.

One imagines there’d be plenty of Arsenal fans who’d take Fofana as an alternative to those players, but it seems a bit early to know for sure what’s going to be happening with the Frenchman.

Romano says Fofana will not be deciding his future now, but at the end of the season.

Fofana transfer: Arsenal linked but let’s wait and see, says Romano

“Arsenal continue to be linked with midfielders ahead of this summer’s transfer window, with Youssouf Fofana of Monaco the latest name circulating in some media outlets,” Romano said.

“I can guarantee that for Fofana there’s a lot of interest but nothing concrete at this point with Arsenal or any club. Fofana will decide his future in the summer, not now. So nothing concrete is happening at the moment. Arsenal have some priorities in the midfield and I can confirm the names I mentioned in the recent months such as Douglas Luiz and Martin Zubimendi.

“I’ve been impressed with Fofana’s performances so I’m not surprised he’s a name making headlines, but that’s just normal speculation that we always get at this time of year.”

Arsenal beat Tottenham in yesterday’s North London Derby as this dramatic title race continues, and one imagines the outcome of that will also be pivotal in deciding the club’s plans for the summer.