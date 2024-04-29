Chelsea have reportedly been internally discussing a surprise potential transfer move for Manchester City attacking midfielder Jack Grealish, according to Simon Phillips.

The Blues have successfully done some good business with Man City in recent times, signing exciting young playmaker Cole Palmer last summer, and experienced England forward Raheem Sterling the year before.

Grealish could be another decent acquisition for Chelsea, with Phillips reporting that nothing is advanced just yet, but that the former Aston Villa man is one name to have been discussed internally as a potential option for the club.

A few years ago, Chelsea fans would surely have given anything to see a player like Grealish joining them, but it’s fair to say he hasn’t quite lived up to expectations during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Grealish transfer: Chelsea eyeing another raid on Man City

While the Palmer deal turned out to be a masterstroke for Chelsea, it remains to be seen if going after a big name like Grealish would be quite as successful for the west London giants.

The 28-year-old could surely add some experience to this youthful CFC side, but after a couple of years of being in and out of a very successful City side, it remains to be seen how he’d adjust to suddenly being one of the main men at Stamford Bridge.

Of course, playing more often might appeal to Grealish as he’s spent a lot of time on the bench under Pep Guardiola, whereas one imagines he’d surely be an automatic starter at Chelsea.

Phillips’ report also links Xavi Simons to Chelsea, and he’d be another exciting option to strengthen this squad which has struggled so much this season.

If Grealish is on the move this summer, it will be interesting to see if any other suitors emerge for him, including some who might be able to offer him European football.