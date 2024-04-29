Exclusive: Serie A giants targetting Arsenal star to replace outgoing midfielder

Adrien Rabiot is set to leave Juventus when his contract expires at the end of the season and the Serie A giants are targeting Arsenal’s Jorginho as the French star’s replacement.

There will be a lot of interest in the 29-year-old this summer due to the absence of a transfer fee and sources have told CaughtOffside that Newcastle United, Manchester United and Arsenal are monitoring Rabiot’s situation.

The midfielder has been a key player for Juventus this season, featuring in 31 games for the Italian club. A player of his importance will need replacing and it is believed that Juve have their eye on Arsenal’s Jorginho – who is also out of contract at the end of the campaign.

The 32-year-old is open to a return to Serie A for the 2024/25 campaign but there is interest from other countries.

According to sources, Jorginho received a lot of attention from European and Asian clubs during the winter transfer window; with Fenerbahce and Galatasaray, in addition to Saudi Pro league sides Al-Nassr and Al-Ettifaq, already expressing their interest ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Juventus ready to make a move for Arsenal’s Jorginho

Should Jorginho not sign a new deal with Arsenal, Juventus have a strong chance of landing the Italian star given his desire to return to Italy.

The midfielder has surprisingly been an important player for the Gunners this season as the 32-year-old’s inclusion in the starting 11 has allowed Declan Rice to be more effective further up the pitch.

Jorginho still has a lot to offer and the race for his signature is something to keep an eye on over the summer months.