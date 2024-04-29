Leicester City are likely to lose Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall this summer as the Foxes may be forced to sell three homegrown players despite gaining automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Enzo Maresca’s team will win the Championship with a win over Preston on Monday night and then their focus will turn to next season in the Premier League.

Leicester achieved their return at the first attempt but the Championship outfit will need to comply with the competition’s Profit and Sustainability regulations.

According to the Daily Mail, Leicester will need to sell three homegrown players this summer to ease their PSR worries, with Dewsbury-Hall the most likely to leave the King Power. Hamza Choudhury, Ben Nelson and Sammy Braybrooke could also be moved on to help stay in line with financial rules.

These sales would help to balance the books as they are viewed as pure profit.

However, losing Dewsbury-Hall would be a huge blow as the midfielder has been Maresca’s best player this season. The Foxes have placed a £30m price tag on the 25-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window as there is interest from Brighton, Fulham and Brentford.