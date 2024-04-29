Klopp/Salah argument may help Liverpool documentary find streaming service

The documentary showing the final months of Jurgen Klopp’s time at Liverpool has still not been picked up by a streaming service with the first episode to be aired in August.

The German coach announced at the end of January that he will be bringing his time at Anfield to an end once the current season concludes, and it was announced shortly after that a documentary series was being filmed to capture the Liverpool coach’s final months on Merseyside.

The series started filming in December but according to The Athletic, it has yet to be signed by a streaming service.

Discussions are still ongoing as to who shows the eight-part series, which is set to air in August 2024 to coincide with the start of the new Premier League season. The programme was expected to generate an eight-figure sum for the club, with Disney+ considered the early favourites, but nothing concrete has materialised.

The documentary should provide interesting viewing especially given the Reds’ struggles over recent weeks.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool reign will not have a dream ending

Jurgen Klopp would have dreamed of ending his time at Anfield by delivering another Premier League title as it is the trophy fans of the Merseyside club crave most. However, that will not happen as the Reds’ season has collapsed in recent weeks.

Liverpool have been knocked out of the FA Cup, Europa League and Premier League title race within the space of six weeks and this might provide interesting viewing for the documentary.

This past weekend saw Klopp and his star player, Mohamed Salah, have a heated argument on the touchline as the Reds drew 2-2 with West Ham. This could prompt a streaming service to make a move for the documentary as many people are still wondering what happened between the pair.