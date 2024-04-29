Barcelona will supposedly only consider really important proposals for Jules Kounde this summer amid some transfer rumours linking the French defender with Premier League clubs.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column to discuss Kounde’s future following some surprise stories about Aston Villa being interested in signing him this summer.

While Kounde hasn’t quite been at his best since joining Barca from Sevilla a couple of years ago, it seems the Catalan giants are happy with him and not looking to let him go, so even if there is any interest from Villa or other Premier League clubs, they’ll perhaps have to look elsewhere for defensive signings for next season.

Villa are having a great season and look the favourites to clinch fourth spot after tremendous work by manager Unai Emery, so that could surely mean they’re able to attract some big names once the transfer window opens.

Kounde, however, doesn’t look like being one of them, despite the obvious connection with former Sevilla chief Monchi at Villa Park.

Kounde transfer: Barcelona don’t want to sell, says Romano

“Some fans have made me aware of a bit of a surprise story about Aston Villa being interested in Jules Kounde this summer, with discussion of the Monchi connection with the former Sevilla defender,” Romano said.

“However, Villa fans – I’m afraid I have nothing to report here and it looks all quiet on Kounde for now. Barcelona remain happy with him and it would take an important, really important proposal to tempt the club into selling him. So far, nothing has happened and I have no confirmation on this story.”

Kounde surely still has what it takes to be an important player for Barcelona, so it will be interesting to see if they do indeed continue to show faith in him, and if that can help him improve his form next season.