Leeds have advantage over Ipswich in the race for PL promotion

Leeds United may be able to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League this season because of their better goal difference, according to Leeds Live.

Even though Daniel Farke’s team lost shockingly to Queens Park Rangers, who are currently in 17th position, 4-0 on Friday night, they are still in second place in the Championship.

Ipswich Town, who are in third place, are not far behind the Whites; Kieran McKenna’s team also dropped points to Hull City, a team that is in the running for the playoffs.

At the MKM Stadium on Saturday night, the Tractor Boys led the game three times but were unable to hold onto the advantage. The game ended in a 3-3 draw.

After Leicester City advanced back to the top division of English football without kicking a ball, both teams are tied for the final automatic promotion slot with 90 points.

The goal difference is the only factor dividing the two teams.

Leeds have a goal difference of 39 as of right now, having played 45 games this season and scored 81 goals while giving up 41.

In contrast, Ipswich have scored 88 goals, more goals than Leeds, but they have also given up 56 goals in their 44 games, making them more vulnerable at the back,.

It means their goal difference is currently 32.

Even with the fact that McKenna’s team have a game in hand on Leeds, Ipswich will have a difficult time narrowing the nine-goal difference between the two teams.

Leeds have advantage over Ipswich

This means that Leeds would return to the breathtaking heights of the Premier League based on goal difference if both teams finished the season with the same number of points.

If clubs are tied on goal difference as well, goals scored would be taken into account, probably leading to Ipswich being promoted.

The head-to-head record then gets taken into consideration if this number is also the same.