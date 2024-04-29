Leicester City have secured automatic promotion back to the Premier League and they will be hoping to establish themselves as top-flight regulars now.

However, popular pundit Ryan Dilks has predicted that the Foxes will find it difficult to survive in the Premier League, and they could come back down to the Championship at the end of the season.

“I think they’ll struggle in the Premier League,” Dilks admitted on the Second Tier Podcast. “I mean first of all there’s the strong possibility of a points deduction, which obviously isn’t a great start. Then there is just so much uncertainty heading into next season with regards to transfers. “The big question is how long will this transfer embargo last, who really knows at this stage.”

Leicester City have a difficult season ahead of themselves, especially with the number of key players expected to move on in the summer. Six first-team players are reportedly close to becoming free agents, including Jamie Vardy, Jannik Vestergaard and Wilfried Ndidi.

In addition to that, players like Abdul Fatawu, Callum Doyle and Yunus Akgun will return to their parent clubs upon the expiry of their loan deals.

It will be interesting to see if the Foxes can replace these players during the summer transfer window and improve their squad significantly. They will need to bring in better players in order to do well in the top flight.

However, their finances are in a precarious situation and they could easily flout the financial regulations this summer. In that case, they could be handed a points deduction, which would be a devastating blow for them.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks. It is evident that Enzo Maresca and Leicester City have a crucial summer window ahead of themselves now as they look to establish themselves as a Premier League club once again.