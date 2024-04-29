Liverpool make transfer plans as they prepare for life without key player

Liverpool have already made plans to sign a new winger in the summer transfer window as they plan for life without Mohamed Salah.

According to journalist Dean Jones, who told GiveMeSport, the Reds are looking to bring in a replacement of Salah, who could be leaving the club for the Saudi Pro League.

As Liverpool move closer to the appointment of Dutch manager Arne Slot, they have already set their sights on their transfer plans.

The summer will mark the end of an era for the Merseyside club as Jurgen Klopp prepares to say goodbye to the club he joined back in 2015.

After a successful spell with the Premier League club, the German manager announced his decision to leave at the beginning of the year.

Talksport have reported that Liverpool star Salah will be the subject of offers from Saudi teams Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal in the summer.

As per the report, Saudi teams want to make the Egyptian star one of the highest paid players in the league, along with Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jones told GiveMeSport:

“I think there are now more reasons to consider a sale of Mohamed Salah as a good thing than a bad thing. If they really can bring in over £70million for him, why not cash in?

“His impact has not been great enough this season to feel he would be as big of a loss as he would have been in the past. One good source did indicate to me that he believes Liverpool are going to start planning for life beyond Salah and that a new wide player will be coming into the club before next season.”

Liverpool should make quick decision over Salah’s future

The journalist feels that Liverpool’s new manager and the club hierarchy should consider selling Salah as he has failed to make impact this season.

He feels that Salah’s departure from Anfield would have less of an impact now.

The Reds don’t want to take the chance of Salah leaving Merseyside as a free agent at the conclusion of the 2024–2025 season as he approaches the last 12 months of his £350,000 per week deal.