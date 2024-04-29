Liverpool could part ways with star, bidding will start from £100 million

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old will enter the final contract at the end of the season, and he could be sold if he refuses to sign an extension with the club.

A report from Football Insider claims that the bidding for the Egyptian international will start at £100 million and could go up to £150 million.

Apparently, Saudi Arabian clubs are keen on signing the Egyptian international and money is not a problem for them. They were keen on securing his services at the start of the season as well.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can recoup a substantial amount of money for the Egyptian and rebuild their squad during the summer transfer window.

Mohamed Salah would boost Saudi league profile

Salah has been an exceptional performer for the club since joining them in 2017, and he has helped them win multiple trophies, including the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League title.

There is no doubt that he remains award class player and he could make a huge difference in the Saudi Pro League as well. His arrival will bring in more attention towards Saudi football. They have done well to attract the world class players in recent seasons and signing the Liverpool attacker will further boost their profile as a league.

Meanwhile, there could be a major rebuild on the cards at Liverpool this summer. Manager Jurgen Klopp has already confirmed that he will take a sabbatical after the end of the season and they are expected to bring in a new manager soon. In addition to that, a number of first team players have been linked with moves away from the club and they might need to bring in multiple reinforcements.