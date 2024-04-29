Liverpool set for three-way transfer battle for Crystal Palace star

Liverpool are reportedly preparing to make a summer move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Reds are set for a three-way transfer battle over the 23-year-old with two other Premier League sides in the hunt.

Likely to be one of England’s big movers this summer, Guehi, 23, is expected to leave Selhurst Park after three years once the campaign ends.

Liverpool transfer news: Reds in hunt for Marc Guehi

Although admired by Liverpool, who are set to announce Arne Slot as Jurgen Klopp’s successor, Crystal Palace’s number six is also wanted by Manchester United and Arsenal.

The 23-year-old would likely spark a bidding war if the Eagles agree to cash in on him, but whether or not Liverpool will be prepared to compete with their two biggest rivals remains to be seen.

Manchester United routinely overpay for players and Arsenal have shown they’re a force to be reckoned with in recent windows after smashing their transfer record on £105 million midfielder Declan Rice last summer.

And with Guehi, who has two years left on his deal, becoming a full England international and in contention to make Gareth Southgate’s Euros 2024 squad, Palace will know they can command a decent fee.