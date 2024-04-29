Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made a suggestion that Ederson might miss the remainder of the season due to injury.

The Brazilian goalkeeper’s shoulder problem forced him off the pitch at halftime of Sunday’s 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.

Ederson seems to have suffered the injury during a battle with Willy Boly, and Man City’s medical team attended to him afterwards.

The 30-year-old survived to finish the first half, but Stefan Ortega, his deputy, took his place at halftime.

Erling Haaland came off the bench to extend the lead after Josko Gvardiol had started the scoring in the first half, but Ortega held Forest at bay.

Man City are now just one point behind Arsenal but they have a game in hand.

Guardiola, when asked about Ederson after the match, told reporters, as quoted by Manchester Evening News:

“It doesn’t look good. We’ll see tomorrow with the doctor.”

Ederson will now have to wait anxiously to find out if his shoulder injury will prevent him from playing in Man City’s last three matches against West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

This season, Ortega has been Ederson’s dependable backup.

When the Brazilian was injured against Liverpool in March, Ortega played for Man City for almost a month and performed well.

The German international is scheduled to start Man City’s upcoming match on Saturday at home against Wolves.

Ortega has been impressive for Man City

Should Ederson be out for the duration of the season, Ortega has shown to be a more than adequate backup.

In 17 competitive games this season, the 31-year-old, who moved from Bochum in 2022, has kept seven clean sheets.

Arsenal kept up the pressure on the defending Premier League champions by winning the North London Derby at the weekend but Man City replied with a win of their own.

The Premier League title race is heating up as we enter the final month of the season.