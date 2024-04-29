£45m Man City star wants to return to former club after underwhelming Etihad spell

Man City star Kalvin Phillips is believed to be desperate to re-sign for Leeds United this summer as the midfielder is expected to leave the Premier League champions.

The England ace made the move to the Etihad Stadium from the Yorkshire club during the summer of 2022, joining the Manchester outfit as part of a £45m deal.

The 28-year-old would have envisaged being a key part of Pep Guardiola’s side over the course of the six-year contract he signed but the opposite happened as Phillips’ time at City has been a disaster.

The former Leeds star has barely played and was sent on loan to West Ham in January to try to salvage his hopes of going to the Euros with England this summer.

Instead, Phillips will spend his summer searching for a new club and according to Football Insider, the 28-year-old wants to return to Leeds.

Kalvin Phillips’ career is at a crossroads

Phillips’ career is at a crossroads as his loan spell at West Ham has also been underwhelming and the London club have no plans to keep the midfielder.

Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League is also not guaranteed and it looks likely that Daniel Farke’s men may have to go through the play-offs route to return to England’s top flight.

It is uncertain if Phillips would be willing to drop down to the Championship if the Yorkshire side fail to secure promotion and if he does, that would highlight his love for his boyhood club.

The 28-year-old was in the last Leeds team that secured promotion to the Premier League as the midfielder racked up a total of 234 appearances for the Whites.

It will be interesting to see if the Englishman can secure his dream return to Elland Road this summer, but a lot of things need to happen before the midfielder is wearing White again.