Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s latest prediction on Man City vs Arsenal Premier League title race

Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside to offer his latest Premier League title race prediction for today’s edition of his Daily Briefing column.

Arsenal and Manchester City both won yesterday to surely leave Liverpool too far behind to be in contention in the final few games of the season, but it looks like being a very close call between Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola in a nervy title race that could go down to the final day of the campaign.

Discussing his latest thoughts on whether it will be City or Arsenal who finish as champions, Romano made it clear he expected the Gunners to fight all the way until the end, but that he felt it is the more experienced City who probably have the edge.

Guardiola and his players have been here and done this before, with the reigning champions chasing a fourth title in a row, while they’ll also be eyeing a repeat of their FA Cup final triumph last season as they again prepare to face rivals Manchester United at Wembley at the end of next month.

Man City or Arsenal for the title? Romano has his say…

“An important win for Arsenal against Tottenham yesterday as they keep on passing these big tests to stay in the title race,” Romano said.

“I’m sure Arsenal will be competitive until the end, they will fight in the best way possible. But I have to say that Manchester City look in fantastic form, they look unstoppable and they remain the clear favourites also because they’re used to this kind of pressure.”

It will be interesting to see how this plays out, but Arsenal fans will be desperately hoping for a late City slip-up, even if it’s hard to see where it could come from, while Arteta’s side also have a particularly testing fixture still to come as they have to go away to Man United on the 12th of May.

City’s trickiest looking game, on paper at least, will be away to Tottenham, and Ange Postecoglou’s side will surely not be keen on helping their fierce rivals Arsenal to the title by winning that game!