Man United willing to listen to offers for 185 game star ahead of 2024/25 season

Man United are willing to listen to offers for Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer as the defender’s contract at Old Trafford expires in 2025.

That is according to Manchester Evening News, who reports that the the right-back is on Man United’s transfer list for the summer as the Premier League club do not want to lose the player for free in 2025.

This suggests that a new deal for Wan-Bissaka is not on the way as United have been linked to right-backs over recent months.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong is one of Man United’s top targets for the role and they could make a move for the full-back during the upcoming transfer window, reports Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg via ESPN.

Diogo Dalot has the position at present in Erik ten Hag’s team and the Portuguese star has been one of United’s best players during the current campaign. However, for Wan-Bissaka, his time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s time at Man United is coming to an end

Wan-Bissaka has been at Man United since 2019 having made the £50m move from Crystal Palace. The right-back has not lived up to expectations but his signing was not a total failure having made 185 appearances for the Red Devils.

The Manchester club are unlikely to get back the majority of the £50m fee they paid Palace but any large sum would help recruit a new player for the role.

There are many outgoings expected at Old Trafford this summer as Sir Jim Ratcliffe oversees his first transfer window with the Premier League giants, with many other stars joining Wan-Bissaka on United’s transfer list.