Manchester United and Arsenal are interested in signing the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi at the end of the season.

A report from the Times claims that the defender is valued at £55 million and the two clubs have scouted him extensively this season. The 23-year-old has established himself as a reliable Premier League defender, and he could improve both clubs.

Jonny Evans will be a free agent in the summer and players like Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane have been linked with moves away from Old Trafford. Manchester United must look to sign a reliable central defender and the 23-year-old seems like the ideal fit for them. He could form a solid partnership with Lisandro Martinez and help Manchester United improve at the back.

Meanwhile, Arsenal need more quality and depth in the side if they want to do well across multiple competitions. They have put together formidable squad, but they need to rotate their players more often in order to do well in multiple competitions.

Guehi could prove to be a quality acquisition for them, and he could form a solid partnership with William Saliba in central defence.

Chelsea eyeing up Marc Guehi as well

Both clubs have the financial financial muscle to get the deal done, and it will be interesting to see where the player ends up. The 23-year-old will want to compete at the highest level and join a club capable of winning major trophies.

Meanwhile, the report from the Times claims that Chelsea are keeping tabs on the situation as well, and they could be allowed to join any potential bidding at the end of the season. It remains to be seen whether the Blues decide to bring him back to the club at the end of the season.

Thiago Silva will be a free agent in the summer and they need to replace him adequately. Guehi should prove to be a quality long-term alternative.