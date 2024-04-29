Man United ready to make £67m+ move for world class centre-back

Ronald Araujo has long been desired by Manchester United, and according to recent sources, the club will outbid Bayern Munich in order to lure the South American.

The 20-time English champions reportedly wanted Araujo two years ago and are now making a serious push to finalise his deal, according to Sport.

According to the Catalan publication, Bayern would be prepared to shell out around £67 million (or 80 million euros) to sign the La Liga player.

Man Utd, on the other hand, are willing to pay more than £67 million in order to outbid the Bavarians for Araujo.

Xavi wants to keep the 25-year-old at the Nou Camp since he is among the best defenders in the Spanish League.

Sport, however, claims that the Blaugrana must raise money, therefore they might consider bids for their talented centre-back.

Barcelona are now in contract negotiations with Araujo, although their offer is far less than that of Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and other teams.

Araujo seems eager to stay at Barcelona, but he may walk out if he feels pressured to do so.

He wouldn’t be short of admirers if that were to happen.

Unquestionably, he is one of Barcelona’s most valuable players, therefore selling him shouldn’t even be a thought. But given their financial circumstances, they seem desperate, so the transfer might still go through.

Man United are expected to sign a centre-back

The Red Devils have also been linked with a move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

The English defender has attracted the attention of a number of teams after his fine performances this season.

Man United are expected to have a busy summer with the club set to make changes on and off the pitch.

After Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s minority takeover of the club, Man United are ready for an overhaul of the squad and a change in hierarchy at the club.