Newcastle United are reportedly monitoring the situation of Real Madrid youngster Arda Guler ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old scored the winner in Los Blancos‘ 1-0 win over Real Sociedad on Friday but things have not been spectacular for the Turkish star since moving to the Bernabeu last summer from Fenerbahce.

The midfielder’s first season in La Liga has been hampered by injury, allowing him to feature in just eight matches. Guler is expected to have a big future at Real Madrid but according to Defensa Central, Newcastle are ready to pay up to €50m for the talented youngster this summer.

It’s reported that the Premier League club are keeping an eye on Guler’s situation in Spain as Real could be open to selling the player due to his injury issues.

Arda Guler deal will be hard for Newcastle to pull off

Carlo Ancelotti has recently gone on record to say that the Turkish star is part of his plans and Guler will look to repay that faith next season.

Newcastle may attempt to lure the 19-year-old to St James’ Park during the upcoming transfer window but it will be a difficult deal to get done.