Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes makes transfer admission

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has claimed that he would sign his best friend Lucas Paqueta if he could bring any player to the club.

The Brazilians currently play together for their country but during their time with Lyon in France, they were both together in the Ligue 1.

They both joined the Premier League in 2022 and could have been playing for the same club had Newcastle gone ahead with their pursuit of Paqueta.

The Magpies were seriously interested in signing the former Lyon midfielder but West Ham showed more interest in the player and won the race for his signature.

Manager Eddie Howe had other priorities back then instead of signing Paqueta. He made moves for Alexander Isak, Sven Botman and Nick Pope to strengthen the Toon Army.

The Hammers signed the creative Brazilian midfielder in a club record deal worth £51.3m.

However, Bruno would want his compatriot to join him at St. James’ Park if he could bring any player to the club.

In a question and answer session with Fubo, reported by the Chronicle Live, the Newcastle midfielder said:

“I would say Lucas Paqueta,” he responded when asked who he would sign. “He’s my best friend.”

Paqueta has been a revelation at West Ham and his consistent performances for the Hammers have attracted the interest of Premier League champions Manchester City.

Newcastle United star is not the only admirer of Paqueta

Pep Guardiola admires the player and wanted his club to sign him last summer. The move was close to completion but Paqueta was being investigated for a betting scandal that changed things.

Man City are expected to reignite their interest in the midfielder again this summer.

The former Lyon midfielder has 10 goals contributions in the Premier League this season for the Hammers.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are lining up a move for Leicester City star in the summer transfer window.