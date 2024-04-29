Newcastle United are looking to improve their attacking options during the summer transfer window and they have identified Fenerbahce winger Irfan Kahveci as a potential target.

A report from Aksam claims that Newcastle have now made contact to sign the 28-year-old and it remains to be seen whether they follow up with an official offer in the coming months.

Hahveci has been in impressive form this season scoring 18 goals and picking up 12 assists in all competitions. He will add some much-needed cutting edge to the Newcastle attack.

They have been overly dependent on Alexander Isak this season and they will need to bring in more quality in the final third.

The winger has a contract with Fenerbahce until 2025, and they will not want to lose him on a free transfer next year. It makes sense for the Turkish outfit to sell him this summer.

Newcastle could provide him with an exit route this summer and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an attractive one for the player. It would be a major step up in his career and he would get to test himself against top-class players in English football.

Newcastle need Irfan Kahveci

Newcastle have had a disappointing season this year and they will bounce back strongly. They will hope to get back into the UEFA Champions League and they must plug the gaps in their squad during the summer transfer window.

Signing a quality attacker should be one of their priorities. A versatile winger who can score goals consistently and create opportunities for his teammates would be a superb addition.

The winger is at the peak of his powers and this is the right time for him to take the next step in his career and join a big club.