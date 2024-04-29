Football Insider reports that Leeds United could get a point deduction punishment if they are unable to reimburse overdue transfer payments.

The Whites are reportedly due £190 million in transfer fees, of which £73.6 million must be paid to teams by the end of June.

Leeds may face difficulties if they don’t make their payments on schedule since the teams who owe money may bring up the matter with FIFA or the FA.

Leeds may be concerned about this as the team reported a deficit of £34.6 million in the most recent fiscal year.

According to a report by journalist Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, Leeds might face a two-point punishment if they are unable to make transfer payments, like Sheffield United did recently.

Former Leeds United and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has stated that the Whites need to get promoted to the Premier League as it would provide them with a huge bonus.

“You look at the revenue the Premier League brings and the television, the sponsorship and everything else,” he told the Inside Track podcast.

“Leeds United are a huge football club, with the fanbase and the revenue they turn over, not just in this country but globally. They are bigger than a lot of the teams in the Premier League now.

“There is another question about the stadium. Elland Road has been in need for repair for a long time. They are talking about whether they are going to redevelop the ground.

“But if the money isn’t there to generate revenue, look at Everton, the new stadium they’ve got, they’ve gone to try and better themselves and get a new stadium to increase revenue. It’s difficult to do when you’re going to get fined for that.

“The accounts are certainly worrying, but I think the Premier League would come as a huge bonus for Leeds if that is the case.”



“You just hope there is no overspend that costs them a points deduction because getting into the Premier League is hard enough.

“But starting off already snookered behind the black ball with a points deduction, it’s difficult to stay in there. It seems a points deduction is possible, and that would be a disaster.”



Leeds United are desperate for promotion

Leeds would benefit significantly financially if they make it to the Premier League, therefore there is additional pressure on the team to earn promotion this season.

Leeds might find it impossible to pay the outstanding transfer payments after another season in the Championship, therefore the Elland Road administration will be desperately hoping that Leeds can make it through the play-offs and go back into the top division right away.