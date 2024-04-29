The actual reason behind Mo Salah and Jurgen Klopp spat has emerged

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and manager Jurgen Klopp were involved in an argument during their 2-2 draw against West Ham United.

The Egyptian was being brought on to replace Luis Diaz in the 79th minute of the match, with the Reds hoping their star player to inspire the team to a victory.

The match ended all square between the two teams and dealt another blow to Liverpool’s hopes of winning the Premier League title.

All the attention has been taken away by the spat between Salah and Klopp and there has been a lot of conjecture about it in the media.

According to The Athletic, the reason behind the argument between both Salah and Klopp was the player’s frustration over being brought on so late in the game.

The Liverpool star was only given eleven minutes of normal time to make an impact, which he felt was not enough in a crucial match in the title race.

Salah looked animated and argued with Klopp before Darwin Nunez intervened and cooled down the situation by controlling Salah.

A footage has emerged with fans wondering if the argument started when Salah appeared to look like avoiding Klopp’s handshake first then eventually shaking it.

It seems that the argument began when Salah avoided shaking hands with klopp.

One of the fans on X wrote: "Embarrassing from salah. Should be dropped for the remaining games."

One of the fans on X wrote: “Embarrassing from salah. Should be dropped for the remaining games.”

The incident has divided opinions among the fans with some supporting the player while some supporting the departing Liverpool boss.

Salah has not been in his best form in recent matches, when Liverpool have needed him the most.

While people in his favour believe that he is still the club’s most creative players and should be played consistently.

Carragher gives verdict on Mo Salah-Jurgen Klopp spat

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has tried to diffuse the situation by claiming that fans should not take sides in this matter and let Salah and Klopp sort it out.

MO Salah & Jurgen Klopp are both @LFC legends.

We don’t need to take sides!

Salah is frustrated & angry with Jurgen that he’s not playing & at that moment didn’t want to fully embrace the boss, Jurgen understandably took exception.

MO was daft with his comment in the mixed zone… — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 28, 2024

Liverpool are now third in the league with the Premier League title looking out of their sight.

Not the farewell they wanted for Klopp, who is leaving the club at the end of the season after joining them in 2015.