Exclusive: £97.5m Chelsea star “waiting to see” options as summer exit looms

Romelu Lukaku is expected to leave Chelsea this summer and the striker is waiting to see his options before deciding where to play for the 2024/25 season.

The Belgian star returned to Chelsea during the summer of 2021 as part of a massive £97.5m deal with Inter Milan, but the move was a failure and the 30-year-old has spent the last two seasons on loan in Italy.

Lukaku is currently with Roma and will return to England at the end of the season. The two clubs will sit down and discuss the player’s future once the campaign concludes, with transfer journalist Matteo Moretto stating that everything is quiet regarding the Chelsea loanee at present.

There has been no concrete offers as a lot will depend on what fee Chelsea ask for the sale of the former Man United forward.

Romelu Lukaku is waiting to see his options before deciding future

Writing in his latest exclusive column for The Daily Briefing, Matteo Moretto has said that Lukaku is waiting to see what options he has over the summer before making a decision on his future.

The transfer journalist said: “He has a situation to be resolved between Roma and Chelsea, the two sides will have to sit down at the end of the season, and discuss his future. More than that, it is hard to say right now. Despite plenty of talk about him as an option, in terms of concrete offers or talks, there is not much right now.

“From his point of view, he is waiting to see what options he has, and a large part of that will depend on exactly what Chelsea are asking for this year.”