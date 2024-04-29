Mohamed Salah expected to stay at Liverpool in early boost for new manager Arne Slot

Mohamed Salah is reportedly expected to stay at Liverpool as they plan for the Egypt international to be part of their plans next season under new manager Arne Slot.

Although things have not gone well for the 31-year-old recently, he remains a world class talent and it seems the Reds are keen to keep him around for a bit longer, according to The Athletic.

Salah no longer looks to be at the very peak of his powers, but it seems he’s happy at the club and they are happy with him, despite a surprisingly public touch-line row with current manager Jurgen Klopp during the 2-2 draw with West Ham United at the weekend.

Klopp will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season anyway, with The Athletic noting that the club are finalising a deal to appoint Feyenoord boss Slot as the German’s replacement.

Salah transfer: Is this the right call from Liverpool?

Many Liverpool fans will surely be relieved that their hero is not leaving, in what would’ve been an extra bit of drama for the new manager and board to deal with in what is likely to be a testing transitional period at Anfield.

Klopp’s departure will surely be difficult enough as it is, so to lose a long-serving, experienced big name like Salah would have been another blow and a complication that Slot could really do without as he takes on such a high-pressure job.

The Athletic note that there have been links between Salah and Saudi Pro League clubs in the past, but it seems the expectation from everyone now is that the former Roma man will be staying where he is.

Salah has one year left on his LFC contract and it will be interesting to see if there’s any talk of a potential extension, or if he merely sees out his current deal to its end before calling him on his career on Merseyside.