Kevin De Bruyne is reportedly a top target for clubs in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Ben Jacobs, who claims the Belgian midfielder is on the list of several Saudi clubs as the Middle Eastern league prepares to invest another £2 billion in talent this summer.

? Away from Mo Salah news, understand Saudi dealmakers hoping for 5-6 marquee signings this summer. Around £2bn allocated for transfer/agent fees plus wages. Kevin De Bruyne a target but feeling remains he’ll stay/extend at #MCFC. De Bruyne hasn’t indicated he wants Saudi.? pic.twitter.com/FJG5pwxdQL — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) April 29, 2024

Despite being 32 years old, De Bruyne is showing no signs of slowing down yet so it is understandable why clubs in pursuit of him may be expecting him to continue at the Etihad.

Winning title after title, the Belgium international keeps on contributing to successful seasons, and with Pep Guardiola relying on his number 17 heavily through parts of this season, it would be fair to assume the Spaniard won’t want to bid farewell to his captain.

However, with just 12 months left on his contract, a decision must be made over the 32-year-old’s future.

There is an expectation he will renew but failure to reach an agreement will almost certainly see clubs from Saudi try their luck.

During his nine years with the Cityzens, De Bruyne, who has lifted 15 major trophies since 2015, has scored 102 goals and registered 168 assists in 377 games in all competitions.