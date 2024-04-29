Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has today announced that he’s leaving Stamford Bridge when his contract expires this summer, bringing his four years at the club to an end.

The veteran Brazilian centre-back officially communicated his plans on social media earlier today, and Fabrizio Romano has provided some further context to the situation in a post on X.

See below as Romano says Silva rejected the chance to leave Chelsea in January, despite the fact that he seemingly had an important offer on the table to him, with the 39-year-old deciding instead to see out this campaign with the west London giants…

??? Thiago Silva really plans to return to Chelsea one day in non-playing role to be part of the club. He loves #CFC and London, same for his family and kids in the Academy. Silva had an important proposal from abroad in January but he rejected to help Chelsea until the end. pic.twitter.com/deI8b0WESA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 29, 2024

Silva transfer: Chelsea defender decided to see out contract

Silva has been a fine servant for Chelsea, helping them win the Champions League back in the 2020/21 season, and it will surely take a special signing coming in in defence this summer to help replace him.

As for the future, Romano added in the post above that Silva sees a potential return to CFC in the future, in a non-playing role of some kind as he and his family have really enjoyed their time in London.

Silva also represented major European clubs like AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain in his career, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up going next.

Romano did not name the club that tried signing Silva in January, but perhaps we’ll soon find out if the same team ends up trying to move for him when his contract finally runs out this summer.

There is bound to be a lot of speculation about where Silva could go next, but Goal suggest he already has a verbal agreement in place to join Brazilian side Fluminense.

One imagines the Blues will offload other players at the end of this season as well, with Football Transfers recently naming the likes of Marc Cucurella, Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja, Trevoh Chalobah, and Ian Maatsen as potential exits.