West Ham technical director Tim Steidten is planning to support the Premier League club’s new manager with six signings this summer.

The London club are expected to part ways with David Moyes at the end of the season and are currently looking for a new coach.

The current campaign has been a mixed one for West Ham and they will look to improve on it throughout the 2024/25 season.

According to Football Insider, Steidten wants to beef up the West Ham squad with six signings this summer and they will focus on domestic deals in the off-season with multiple home-grown stars expected to move to the London Stadium.

The Hammers technical director has already drawn up a list of targets ahead of the transfer summer window, with a big signing likely to fall somewhere in between the domestic deals.

West Ham are in need of a striker and that is a role where a lot of money needs to be parted with to recruit a top forward star.