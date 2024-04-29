Tottenham favourites to sign 21-year-old despite interest from Euro giants

Tottenham are keen on signing Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old central defender has established himself as one of the most promising young defenders in Italian football, and Juventus are keen on securing his services as well.

However, a report from Tutto Juve claims that Tottenham have more financial resources compared to the Italian club and they are favourites to sign the young defender.

It is no secret that Tottenham will have to improve defensively this summer. They have been vulnerable at the back this season, despite signing Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin. In addition to that, they are lacking in depth when it comes to the central defensive unit as well.

The 21-year-old Italian could prove to be a solid long-term investment for Tottenham, and it will be interesting to see if they come forward with an official approach to sign the player in the coming weeks. A move to the Premier League will be an exciting opportunity for the youngster, and he will look to prove himself in English football.

Riccardo Calafiori would improve Tottenham

Tottenham will be hoping to push for trophies next season and they need to plug the gaps in their squad during the summer transformer window. Signing a quality defender should be one of their priorities. They should look to bring a reliable goalscorer as well.

Calafiori has the tools to develop into an important player for Tottenham, and he’s only going to get better with coaching and experience. If Tottenham can sign in for a reasonable price in the coming weeks, he could prove to be a major bargain in the long term.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops in the coming weeks.