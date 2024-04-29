Tottenham are in the market for a striker this summer and the North London club is the most likely destination for Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez to land.

Ange Postecoglou never received a replacement for Harry Kane last summer as Spurs’ main man joined Bayern Munich. The Premier League club have been linked to several names over recent months and Gimenez is one that has remained.

Tottenham have been monitoring the 23-year-old since November, according to Ben Jacobs, and the Mexican star was spotted at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday to watch the defeat to Arsenal.

“I think from the Premier League, Tottenham are still the ones to watch, they’ve been tracking Gimenez since November,” Jacobs said on Gimenez’s future.