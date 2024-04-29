Tottenham are in the market for a striker this summer and the North London club is the most likely destination for Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez to land.
Ange Postecoglou never received a replacement for Harry Kane last summer as Spurs’ main man joined Bayern Munich. The Premier League club have been linked to several names over recent months and Gimenez is one that has remained.
Tottenham have been monitoring the 23-year-old since November, according to Ben Jacobs, and the Mexican star was spotted at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday to watch the defeat to Arsenal.
“I think from the Premier League, Tottenham are still the ones to watch, they’ve been tracking Gimenez since November,” Jacobs said on Gimenez’s future.
“He’s a player that Ange Postecoglou in particular likes and thinks could fit their system.”
The transfer journalist has also said that the Feyenoord star will not cost as much as some other names in the market this summer, which is also a bonus for Tottenham.
Jacobs said: “Comparative to some of the other names that are much closer to the £80 million plus or £100 million plus fee, Gimenez may be available at a slightly lower number, or a considerably lower number, even half the price of some of the other names that I’ve mentioned.
“I think Tottenham are one to watch, but they won’t be the only club in the mix.”
Tottenham not the only club interested in Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez
Gimenez is having a great season with Feyenoord netting 24 goals and assisting a further seven across 40 games in all competitions.
The Mexican has a contract with the Dutch club until 2027 but they will be open to a sale if the right fee arrives this summer.
Although Tottenham are said to be the most likely club to sign the striker, Arsenal and West Ham are also interested in the 23-year-old and could provide competition over the summer.