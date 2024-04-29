Tottenham Hotspur have linked with a move for the Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra as per reports via Footballfancast.

The 20-year-old central midfielder is highly rated in the Spanish league and he has a bright future ahead of himself himself. He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the North London club if they can get the deal done.

However, signing him will not be easy due to a hefty release clause in his contract. The midfielder has an £85 million release clause in his contract and it is highly unlikely that any club would be willing to pay that kind of money for an unproven talent.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham decide to make their move for the 20-year-old central midfielder at the end of the season. Valencia will have to agree to a reasonable fee in order for the move to go through.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an exciting one for the young midfielder, and he will look to play alongside top class players at Tottenham. Regular football in the English top-flight could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

The technically gifted midfielder has the attributes to develop into a top class Premier League player with the right guidance and the North London club would do well to secure his services this summer.

He could prove to be a future investment for the Premier League side. Guerra could also prove to be a quality replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg who has been linked with an exit.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are not the only club keen on signing the talented young midfielder this summer and the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Real Madrid are keeping tabs on his development as well. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually.