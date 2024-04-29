Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is reportedly considering a return to La Liga this summer as he’s open to joining the likes of Atletico Madrid, Real Betis, Real Sociedad or Sevilla.

The experienced French centre-back has not been at his very best during his time at Man Utd, but he previously had a great career in Spain with Real Madrid, winning a number of major honours during ten years at the club, including four Champions League titles and three La Liga titles.

Varane is now coming towards the end of his contract with United, and Todo Fichajes suggest he could now be ready to move back to Spain with one of Atletico, Betis, Sociedad or Sevilla.

Real Madrid’s fierce rivals Barcelona have, perhaps unsurprisingly, been ruled out by the player, according to the report, but it seems he’d be willing to play for a number of their other La Liga rivals, including the other team in Madrid.

Varane transfer: Man United defender has had Saudi interest, but who could replace him?

CaughtOffside understands that Varane could also still have interest from Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr, but what about who the Red Devils could sign to replace the 31-year-old?

It seems likely that MUFC will invest significant money in a new central defender this summer, and sources have informed CaughtOffside that Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo could be one of their top targets, with talks expected to take place with his agent soon.

Meanwhile, a recent report from the Daily Mirror also linked United with the likes of Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, and Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen.

There are clearly a lot of good options out there, but it remains to be seen who will end up being the priority for that position.

Replacing an experienced old pro like Varane won’t necessarily be easy, but it does also seem like the right time for the former Madrid man to be moving on.