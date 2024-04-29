Sean Whetstone reports that Aaron Cresswell, who has spent a decade at West Ham United, is expected to depart this summer after declining a contract extension.

After rejecting down a 12-month deal, Cresswell is anticipated to go to a northern club this summer, according to the well-connected Hammers insider who broke the news via his X account.

Following their interest in him last summer, Wolves have been mentioned as one of his alternatives as he tries to relocate from London to his hometown of Liverpool.

After 10 years at the club, Cresswell’s departure this summer will undoubtedly be bittersweet, but David Moyes had been using him more and more as a backup when his first-choice players became injured.

But given how poorly he’s played recently and the criticism he’s received for it, it might be best for everyone at the club if he leaves when his contract ends.

To stay in East London longer, it had even been recommended that the defender sign a new contract as a player-coach at the London Stadium, but if it had ever been put up for discussion, it would have been turned down along with the extension.

When Cresswell becomes available on a free transfer this time around, it appears probable that he will ultimately make the move to Wolves, as was widely anticipated last summer.

Given that Emerson isn’t really producing much for the East Londoners and that Cresswell is reported to want to leave West Ham, David Moyes desperately needs a capable left-back.

West Ham have identified a new left-back

The Hammers need to improve in other areas as well, but at this stage they have an urgent need to sign a new left-sided defender.

According to TBR Football, West Ham United and Corinthians have discussed about the young sensation Wesley.

The 19-year-old is regarded by West Ham as a wing-back first and foremost, although he can play anywhere down the left.