28-year-old “will not continue” at Aston Villa next season, many offers on the table

Clement Lenglet’s future lies away from Aston Villa according to reports, with the player currently on loan from Spanish giants Barcelona.

Lenglet struggled to break into Unai Emery’s side in the first few months of the season, not making his first appearance in the Premier League until December.

The Frenchman has since gone on to make 13 appearances in the league, but hasn’t featured for Villa since their 4-1 defeat to Manchester City at the start of April.

Lenglet’s future not at Aston Villa?

Aston Villa don’t have an option or obligation to make the 28-year-old’s move permanent at the end of the campaign and Sport report his future doesn’t lie with with Midlands club.

Lenglet recently revealed he almost left in the January window after receiving approaches from several clubs.

Sport add that prior to joining the Premier League outfit the defender had received offers from Saudi Arabia, including one from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, but turned them down as he wanted to continue in Europe.

The report adds there has recently been a meeting between Saudi clubs and Barcelona to discuss the terms of a possible deal.

Sport state the Catalans are keen to sell Lenglet and after his time at Villa comes to an end , a move to the Middle East could open up.

A sale to Saudi would suit Barcelona best due to their financial situation, and they know other clubs won’t pay as much as the Saudi’s would for Lenglet.

The Barcelona loanee has made 28 appearances in all competitions for Emery’s side, including seven in the Europa Conference League.

Lenglet’s next appearance for Villa could potentially be in that competition on Thursday night as they host Greek giants Olympiakos in the first leg of their semi final tie.