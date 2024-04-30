Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo is attracting plenty of interest from top clubs in the Premier League following the news that he would be leaving Craven Cottage at the end of his contract this summer.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Manchester United and Newcastle are among Adarabioyo’s admirers, while Tottenham and West Ham have had contacts over snapping up the 26-year-old.

It remains to be seen if Man Utd and Newcastle will firm up their interest at any point, with Spurs and West Ham understood to have the most concrete interest at the moment as the player weighs up his next move.

CaughtOffside understands Adarabioyo has no plans to sign a new contract with Fulham, and it’s clear he won’t be short of suitors this summer, with a move abroad also possible as AC Milan also have an interest in the former England youth international.

Adarabioyo transfer: Can Spurs or West Ham snap up free agent?

Adarabioyo certainly has the potential to be one of the bargains of the summer due to his contract situation, so Tottenham and West Ham’s interest makes sense, as he’s surely shown he can be a consistent and reliable performer at this level.

It’s not often quality players like this are available on a free, and it’s a real blow for Fulham to lose him without even being able to get a fee for his services.

Man Utd may perhaps do well, however, to look at alternatives and really invest big money in an elite centre-back who can instantly help them become title challengers.

As good as Adarabioyo can be, that would probably be a big ask for him, as even more experienced players have flopped at Old Trafford in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Jacob Greaves is also understood to be an option for West Ham this summer, with the Hammers keeping the Hull City defender in mind as an alternative in case they miss out on Adarabioyo. Wolves and Everton also like the 23-year-old, who could move for around £20m.